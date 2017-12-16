The ANC has looked to the heavens for divine intervention as its 54th conference gets underway‚ with religious leaders blessing the gathering.

The highly divided delegates attending the conference sang hymns with one voice‚ putting aside the differences expressed just minutes before they joined together in prayer.

“Wangithatha la – wangibeka le…‚” they chanted‚ praising the heavens for moving them from one dimension to the next.

They answered an emotional plea from one of the religious leaders to rise and seek God’s assistance‚ to pray that they do not destroy but build.

She broke down in tears as she asked the delegates to hold hands and sing and pray together‚ even if they did not love one another‚ and pray for peace.