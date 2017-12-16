Politics

Don't be reckless with the economy‚ says Zuma

16 December 2017 - 17:27 By Genevieve Quintal
Winnie Mandela talking to Cyril Ramaphosa and Jacob Zuma at the ANC Elective conference starting in NARSEC. Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma seen before the start of the conference.
Winnie Mandela talking to Cyril Ramaphosa and Jacob Zuma at the ANC Elective conference starting in NARSEC. Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma seen before the start of the conference.
Image: SIMPHIWE NKWALI/ Sunday Times

President Jacob Zuma has called for action to revive the economy‚ but warned against acting recklessly.

"We must tread carefully but act because of the serious economic challenges facing our country currently‚" he told the ANC's 54th national conference.

"The economy remains fragile... Improved policy implementation‚ which must be a key focus area in this conference‚ will improve the employment and investment outcome."

Zuma was delivering his final political report to the conference. A few hours before delivering his report‚ Zuma announced free higher education for the poor and working class.

Zuma referred back to the ANC's 2007 Polokwane conference‚ where the party called for a mixed economy where the state‚ private capital‚ cooperatives and other forms of social ownership complement each other to eliminate poverty and foster shared economic growth.

"The ANC government has indeed been directed to utilise to the maximum the strategic levers that are available to the state to achieve transformation ... Conference will no doubt reflect on these and other instruments as we discuss implementation‚" he said.

READ MORE

ANC delegates look to the heavens for divine guidance

The ANC has looked to the heavens for divine intervention as its 54th conference gets underway‚ with religious leaders blessing the gathering.
Politics
1 hour ago

WATCH LIVE | ANC national elective conference day 1

Watch the livestream of the ANC's 54th national elective conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg.
ANC Conference 2017
1 hour ago

‘Those people are not from our ward’: unhappy Mpumalanga ANC member

A Mpumalanga branch secretary has told TimesLIVE of his shock‚ when arriving at the ANC elective conference at Nasrec on Saturday‚ to find a delegate ...
Politics
1 hour ago

ANC should evaluate its internal democracy‚ stalwarts warn

ANC veterans have warned that the party should re-evaluate its internal democracy‚ following a series of court cases in which ANC members from across ...
ANC Conference 2017
2 hours ago

Zuma's free education announcement not meant to sway conference: Maine

President Jacob Zuma’s announcement on free higher education was not made to sway votes at the ANC’s national elective conference‚ Youth League ...
Politics
2 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Factionalism has cost us‚ says Zuma Politics
  2. Prayers for divine intervention and unity set the tone at ANC conference ANC Conference 2017
  3. 'We need to protect the ANC from corporate greed' - Zuma ANC Conference 2017
  4. Don't be reckless with the economy‚ says Zuma Politics
  5. Zuma delivers farewell speech as leader Politics

Latest Videos

Campaign slang you will hear over the weekend
Next leader of the ANC? Cyril Ramaphosa’s road to power
X