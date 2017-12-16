President Jacob Zuma has called for action to revive the economy‚ but warned against acting recklessly.

"We must tread carefully but act because of the serious economic challenges facing our country currently‚" he told the ANC's 54th national conference.

"The economy remains fragile... Improved policy implementation‚ which must be a key focus area in this conference‚ will improve the employment and investment outcome."

Zuma was delivering his final political report to the conference. A few hours before delivering his report‚ Zuma announced free higher education for the poor and working class.

Zuma referred back to the ANC's 2007 Polokwane conference‚ where the party called for a mixed economy where the state‚ private capital‚ cooperatives and other forms of social ownership complement each other to eliminate poverty and foster shared economic growth.

"The ANC government has indeed been directed to utilise to the maximum the strategic levers that are available to the state to achieve transformation ... Conference will no doubt reflect on these and other instruments as we discuss implementation‚" he said.