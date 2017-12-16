Politics

Marikana families submit claims for more than R1bn: Zuma

16 December 2017 - 18:29 By Genevieve Quintal
President Jacob Zuma attends the 54th National Conference of the ruling African National Congress at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg,on December 16, 2017.
President Jacob Zuma attends the 54th National Conference of the ruling African National Congress at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg,on December 16, 2017.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Government has received claims totalling more than R1 billion in relation to the 2012 Marikana shooting‚ President Jacob Zuma said on Saturday.

The claims related to loss of support and injuries‚ while others related to wrongful arrest‚ he said during the delivery of his political report at the ANC’s 54th national conference.

“This was a shocking and devastating episode in our young democracy. Negotiations are ongoing between government lawyers and those of the affected families and workers‚” Zuma said.

He said the training of police to manage protests continued in line with the Farlam Commission’s recommendations.

ANC Conference 2017

