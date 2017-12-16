Government has received claims totalling more than R1 billion in relation to the 2012 Marikana shooting‚ President Jacob Zuma said on Saturday.

The claims related to loss of support and injuries‚ while others related to wrongful arrest‚ he said during the delivery of his political report at the ANC’s 54th national conference.

“This was a shocking and devastating episode in our young democracy. Negotiations are ongoing between government lawyers and those of the affected families and workers‚” Zuma said.

He said the training of police to manage protests continued in line with the Farlam Commission’s recommendations.