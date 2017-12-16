He claims the names contained on their branch list are of individuals from other wards who openly support one of the candidates running for the ANC president position.

"We came to the conference to verify whether the branch is not participating. To our surprise we found there were candidates‚ delegates‚ that were in our ward. Those people are not from our ward‚ we don't know them‚" Masina said.

"We have asked the regional secretary and the provincial secretary about this matter‚ they could not answer."

"We have informed the secretary general of the ANC and he has referred us back to the regional office‚" said Masina.

Senior ANC officials were spotted at UJ Soweto assessing some of the complaints brought by party members from different branches.