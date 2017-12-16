KwaZulu-Natal ANC leader Sihle Zikalala says the province is still confident that its candidate‚ Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma‚ will win the party’s leadership battle‚ despite a court ruling that nullified the provincial general council.

Zikalala spoke to journalists outside the media centre in Nasrec‚ Soweto‚ where the ANC is holding its national elective conference. Dlamini-Zuma is one of the main contenders to take over from President Jacob Zuma‚ alongside Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Earlier the ANC announced that the provinces whose results were nullified by the courts would not be eligible to vote at the conference.