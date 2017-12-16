Zuma 'has been at the helm of dishonesty', says SACP's Mapaila
South African Communist Party (SACP) first deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila has rubbished President Jacob Zuma's last speech as the leader of the ANC.
Zuma delivered his political report to the 54th ANC elective conference in Nasrec on Saturday to thousands of party delegates.
Talking on the sidelines of the conference‚ Mapaila said that Zuma spoke about factions and corruption in theory but not practice.
“He was the champion of a dominant faction in the ANC. His speech was just an abuse of platform because during his leadership he failed to rise above factions. There hasn't been accountability and honesty and he has been at the helm of dishonesty himself‚” Mapaila said.
He said Zuma had also failed to address challenges faced by the alliance.
“He was extremely pathetic dealing with the issues of the alliance. He did not indicate what forced us to speak outside of the alliance because he avoided us for over a year‚” he said.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE