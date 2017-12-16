Politics

Zuma 'has been at the helm of dishonesty', says SACP's Mapaila

16 December 2017 - 20:41 By Siphe Macanda
ANC President Jacob Zuma gestures to the media before addressing delegates at the 54th ANC National Conference taking place in Nasrec.
ANC President Jacob Zuma gestures to the media before addressing delegates at the 54th ANC National Conference taking place in Nasrec.
Image: Masi Losi

South African Communist Party (SACP) first deputy general secretary Solly Mapaila has rubbished President Jacob Zuma's last speech as the leader of the ANC.

Zuma delivered his political report to the 54th ANC elective conference in Nasrec on Saturday to thousands of party delegates.

Talking on the sidelines of the conference‚ Mapaila said that Zuma spoke about factions and corruption in theory but not practice.

“He was the champion of a dominant faction in the ANC. His speech was just an abuse of platform because during his leadership he failed to rise above factions. There hasn't been accountability and honesty and he has been at the helm of dishonesty himself‚” Mapaila said.

He said Zuma had also failed to address challenges faced by the alliance.

“He was extremely pathetic dealing with the issues of the alliance. He did not indicate what forced us to speak outside of the alliance because he avoided us for over a year‚” he said.

READ MORE

Free education needs improved government spending: Cosatu

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has welcomed President Jacob Zuma’s announcement on free higher education for the poor.
Politics
26 minutes ago

11 highlights from Zuma's last speech

President Jacob Zuma delivered his political report at the ANC elective conference in Nasrec on Saturday.
Politics
39 minutes ago

Zuma urges ANC delegates to accept outcome of elections

President Jacob Zuma has called on ANC members to accept the outcome of the elections at the ANC national conference.
Politics
2 hours ago

IN FULL | President Jacob Zuma's final speech as ANC president

Here is President Jacob Zuma's final speech to the ANC's 54th national elective conference.
ANC Conference 2017
2 hours ago

Free higher education will be fiscally sustainable‚ says Zuma

President Jacob Zuma said on Saturday that free higher education will be executed in a “fiscally sustainable manner”.
ANC Conference 2017
2 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Zuma 'has been at the helm of dishonesty', says SACP's Mapaila Politics
  2. Free education needs improved government spending: Cosatu Politics
  3. 11 highlights from Zuma's last speech Politics
  4. Zuma urges ANC delegates to accept outcome of elections Politics
  5. IN FULL | President Jacob Zuma's final speech as ANC president ANC Conference 2017

Latest Videos

Campaign slang you will hear over the weekend
Next leader of the ANC? Cyril Ramaphosa’s road to power
X