Politics

Zuma urges ANC delegates to accept outcome of elections

16 December 2017 - 18:49 By Genevieve Quintal
President Jacob Zuma at the ANC's 54th National Conference.
President Jacob Zuma at the ANC's 54th National Conference.
Image: Masi Losi

President Jacob Zuma has called on ANC members to accept the outcome of the elections at the ANC national conference.

"Support the one the majority have supported‚ finish and klaar‚" he told delegates.

He said the fact that there were seven presidential hopefuls showed that the ANC was not short of leaders. Zuma said all the candidates were good people he had worked with.

"I'm waiting for one leader to emerge who I am going to be call my president‚" he said.

"We must all unite behind the leadership collective elected here‚ despite preferences. At the end of the conference the movement must be the winner and not individuals."

The ANC has an obligation to teach people democracy and this is an important event to dish out this lesson free of charge‚ Zuma added.

READ MORE

Zuma takes aim at 'problematic' veterans

President Jacob Zuma has taken aim at ANC veterans who have called for him to be removed from office.
Politics
2 hours ago

Factionalism has cost us‚ says Zuma

Factionalism‚ slate politics and ill-discipline have cost the ANC a lot of members‚ President Jacob Zuma said on Saturday.
Politics
3 hours ago

Prayers for divine intervention and unity set the tone at ANC conference

Listening to the prayers of the religious leaders at the ANC conference in Nasrec one could have reason to be scared.
ANC Conference 2017
3 hours ago

'We need to protect the ANC from corporate greed' - Zuma

The private sector is just as corrupt as the public sector‚ President Jacob Zuma has said.
ANC Conference 2017
3 hours ago

Don't be reckless with the economy‚ says Zuma

President Jacob Zuma has called for action to revive the economy‚ but warned against acting recklessly.
Politics
3 hours ago

Zuma delivers farewell speech as leader

President Jacob Zuma has begun delivering his very last speech as the leader of the African National Congress at the elective conference in Nasrec‚ ...
Politics
3 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Zuma 'has been at the helm of dishonesty', says SACP's Mapaila Politics
  2. Free education needs improved government spending: Cosatu Politics
  3. 11 highlights from Zuma's last speech Politics
  4. Zuma urges ANC delegates to accept outcome of elections Politics
  5. IN FULL | President Jacob Zuma's final speech as ANC president ANC Conference 2017

Latest Videos

Campaign slang you will hear over the weekend
Next leader of the ANC? Cyril Ramaphosa’s road to power
X