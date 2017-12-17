Julius Malema has been left off the historic t-shirt depicting all the previous leaders of the ANC Youth League.

On Saturday‚ the first day of the ANC’s elective conference‚ ANCYL president Collen Maine arrived at the party’s national conference in Nasrec‚ clad in a newly designed ANCYL t-shirt which had the names and pictures of all the men who’ve led the ruling party’s youth league since its inception.

But one couldn’t help but notice that the spot which was seemingly reserved for Malema’s image was blank and where his name was meant to be were the words ‘2008 expelled’.

That wasn’t however‚ the only thing which stood out on the t-shirt.

The printers had also misspelt several names on the t-shirt‚ including that of Peter Mokaba‚ ANCYL’s first president after its unbanning.

On the t-shirt‚ Mokaba’s surname was spelt Makaba.

Also hard to miss was the fact that Ashby Mda‚ who was the co-founder of the league‚ had on the t-shirt been named Ashley Mda.

Several who noted the errors took to social media to question whether these were simply a printing error or whether the youth league really wasn’t as informed about its history. - TimesLIVE