IN PICTURES | The ANC's 54th national conference

17 December 2017 - 19:32 By Times LIVE

African National Congress delegates are attending day two of the 54th national elective conference at Soweto's Nasrec Expo Centre.

Clad in party colours‚ a majority of delegates are in high spirits as they sing different revolutionary songs in support of the presidential hopefuls who are bidding to success Jacob Zuma as president of the movement.

Despite several names being suggested as presidential hopefuls‚ in the end only Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and former African Union chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma remain in the running.

