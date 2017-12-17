The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation has lashed out at President Jacob Zuma for suggesting that the late anti-apartheid stalwart was persuaded to write a letter calling on him to step down.

The letter caused a stir earlier this year when it was read at Kathrada's funeral‚ which Zuma did not attend.

In an interview broadcast on Friday‚ Zuma said the letter was uncharacteristic of Kathrada.

"Comrade Kathrada‚ in his day‚ would not write such a letter to me. When he's old‚ he now gets into writing letters. Why? I think I know why. Even the language ... Bear in mind‚ I worked as an intelligence (operative). I can read what others can't read in a letter‚ even who possibly influenced this letter. People were very much unfair to influence comrades who are advanced in age."