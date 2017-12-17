ANC underwear - that is the only item of clothing one could not find on the stands outside Nasrec in Johannesburg where scores of vendors had lined the pavements‚ selling ANC regalia.

Their stands were packed with everything from shirts‚ dashikis‚ dresses‚ jumpsuits and even swimming costumes patched with ANC emblems. Watches‚ bangles and earrings and even handbags also strongly featured.

TimesLIVE spoke to street vendor‚ Avela Makilingwane‚ who travelled all the way from Mthatha in the Eastern Cape to sell her merchandise.

“From R6‚000 to R10‚000‚ you could have everything‚ from top to bottom‚” said Makiliwangwane. With this amount‚ one could scores items which would be suitable for both the summer and winter days.

One of the most expensive items on the vendor stands was an ANC leather jacket which could cost anything up to R6‚000.