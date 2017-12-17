Politics

Why Zweli Mkhize declined deputy ANC president nomination

17 December 2017 - 20:12 By Qaanitah Hunter
Outgoing ANC president Jacob Zuma, Treasurer General Dr Zweli Mkhize and ANC Presidential hopeful Cyril Ramaphosa at the 54th national elective conference at Soweto's Nasrec Expo Centre.
Outgoing ANC president Jacob Zuma, Treasurer General Dr Zweli Mkhize and ANC Presidential hopeful Cyril Ramaphosa at the 54th national elective conference at Soweto's Nasrec Expo Centre.
Image: MASI LOSI/ The Sunday Times

Outgoing ANC treasurer general Zweli Mkhize turned down nomination for the position of party deputy president after striking a deal with Mpumalanga premier David Mabuza‚ sources said.

Mkhize stunned ANC conference delegates when he took to the podium in Nasrec on Sunday night to withdraw his candidature at the eleventh hour‚ despite being nominated by 193 branches.

TimesLIVE understands that Mkhize's backers had reached a similar deal with deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa's camp – agreeing that he would decline nomination to allow Lindiwe Sisulu to contest the position under their slate.

According to senior ANC figures familiar with the discussions between Mkhize‚ Mabuza and the supporters of presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma‚ they were due to lobby for Mkhize to be their number one candidate on the incoming National Executive Committee of the party‚ which is its highest decision-making body in between conferences.

