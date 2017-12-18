As ANC delegates await the results of the voting process‚ supporters of the two presidential candidates are equally confident that their preferred choice will be announced as the new president of the ANC.

The race is between Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa‚ the only two remaining nominees for the party's top position.

Even though delegates are divided on who should take the number one seat‚ both camps have the same expectations from the person that will take over from outgoing president Jacob Zuma.

Party members said they want a leader who will stop corruption‚ unite the party and rebuild the ANC's support base.

"We have two nominees for the president position but there will be no winner in this conference. Instead we will have a candidate who will be tasked with uniting the ANC‚" said Tshepang Gopane‚ a voting delegate from the North West.