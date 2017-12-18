Political analyst Ralph Mathekga on Monday said the newly elected top six of the ANC was trouble waiting to happen.

Speaking to TimesLIVE shortly after the announcement of the top six was made at Nasrec in Gauteng‚ Mathekga said: “This is a very worrying picture. In the last weeks‚ I have said that this was David Mabuza’s conference. If you look at it‚ he had higher votes than Ramaphosa himself.”

Ramaphosa was announced as president of the ANC after beating his rival‚ Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, by a slim margin. He got 2‚440 votes and Dlamini-Zuma 2‚261.

“Ramaphosa may be president but the party still lies within the hands of very questionable people‚” said Mathekga‚ questioning whether the ANC was hoping to win the 2019 elections with Ace Magashule as its secretary-general.

“It is a disaster‚” he said.

“But this is good for the opposition. Tomorrow South Africa will wake up to the reality that the secretary-general of the ANC is a seriously corrupt man. Tomorrow they will realise that the most feared politician of Mpumalanga is now in power.

He added: "South Africa needs to wake up to the reality that the deputy SG‚ Jesse Duarte‚ is implicated in the Gupta scandals.”