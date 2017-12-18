Be firm on radical economical transformation: Cosatu to ANC

Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini has urged the ANC to be firm on the demand for radical economic transformation.

Dlamini - considered a staunch supporter of outgoing ANC president Jacob Zuma - said the trade union federation would closely monitor that the party makes good on its 2012 resolution for economic transformation.

"What is critical for Cosatu is the policies that will be decided here. We look forward that you should be firm on radical economic transformation. It is not a new resolution. We will monitor it‚" said Dlamini.

He also called for the roll-out of the National Health Insurance system, aimed at making healthcare accessible to poor South Africans.