IN MEMES | Twitter pulls no punches as #CR17 defeats NDZ in ANC race

18 December 2017 - 20:19 By Times LIVE
Cyril Ramaphosa smiles moments before he was announced as the new ANC president during the 54th ANC National Elective Conference held at Nasrec on 18 December 2017.
Image: Masi Losi

Reactions were mixed as the ANC announced that Cyril Ramaphosa had beaten his rival Nkosozana Dlamini-Zuma in the race for the presidency.

Many were jubilant, while some expressed doubt over how effective Ramaphosa's government could be given how the top six appears to be an even split between the #CR17 and NDZ camps.

Of course, the current president's face says it all.

The new ANC top 6:

  1. President: Cyril Ramaphosa
  2. Deputy president: David Mabuza
  3. National chairperson: Gwede Mantashe
  4. Secretary general: Ace Magashule
  5. Deputy secretary general: Jessie Duarte
  6. Treasurer general: Paul Mashatile
ANC Conference 2017

