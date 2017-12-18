IN MEMES | Twitter pulls no punches as #CR17 defeats NDZ in ANC race
Reactions were mixed as the ANC announced that Cyril Ramaphosa had beaten his rival Nkosozana Dlamini-Zuma in the race for the presidency.
Many were jubilant, while some expressed doubt over how effective Ramaphosa's government could be given how the top six appears to be an even split between the #CR17 and NDZ camps.
Of course, the current president's face says it all.
#ANC54 The Moment #Zuma hears #Ramaphosa is the new president of @MYANC pic.twitter.com/NCdm1Zg5yR— Nickolaus Bauer (@NickolausBauer) December 18, 2017
"OK, so we got Ace, we got David..." #ANC54 pic.twitter.com/qM1FT3cLXl— Tom Eaton (@TomEatonSA) December 18, 2017
Hello Mr President!! Ndaaaaaaaaaaaaa!!!#CR17 #ANC54 #ANCElectiveConference pic.twitter.com/LesU37OtyQ— Phil Mphela (@PhilMphela) December 18, 2017
Good evening Mr @MbalulaFikile. How are you doing? #CR17 pic.twitter.com/dWi067gyuC— Lindokuhle Mnisi🇿🇦 (@Lindo_Mnisi) December 18, 2017
Meanwhile in Saxonwold.... #CR17 #ANC54 pic.twitter.com/HWKxKqKuEs— Kyle Cowan (@CowansView) December 18, 2017
#CyrilRamaphosa— Mmasechaba (@Chabies76) December 18, 2017
Now make, Thuli Madonsela the head of NPA and bring Pravin Gordhan back. As the minister of finance 💯
#CR17 will need this kind of attitude... pic.twitter.com/pr90P5Ih50— justiceMthabine (@justicebigM) December 8, 2017
This is not a great result.#CyrilRamaphosa and #GwedeMantashe surrounded by Gupta-ites.#ZumaRecall becomes harder.— Justice Malala (@justicemalala) December 18, 2017
So Cyril is meant to 'drive reforms' with Ace Magashule, DD Mabuza, Jessie and Gwede who were all basically willing participants in the mess? pic.twitter.com/1bTohsRxGj— Gugulethu Mhlungu (@GugsM) December 18, 2017
#CyrilRamaphosa should just appoint Jacob Zuma to be the Minister of Higher Education, so he can continue and fulfill the "FREE EDUCATION" idea #ANC54— 💁🏽 L.E.O😍♌ (@BadGalPhilly1) December 18, 2017
Fikile mbalula needs to unblock alot of people on twitter, his new employer might be on his blocked list.... #CR17 #ANC54 pic.twitter.com/zDusBDxASY— Uncle Granpa (@uncleGranpa4u) December 18, 2017
It isn't over until Carl Niehaus phones his mother to concede.— Gus Silber (@gussilber) December 18, 2017
I’ve never heard of Jacob Zuma. I’ve never met Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma. #ANC54 pic.twitter.com/R8ctVcCY9G— SaxonwoldShebeen (@StateShebeen) December 18, 2017
Ace Magashule is now the Secretary General of the ANC. Ace ran a dairy farm for the Guptas. He LITERALLY milked it for the Guptas.— #PuppetGuy JHB&CT 2018 (@chestermissing) December 18, 2017
#ANC54 #ANCElectiveConference #CountryDuty— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) December 18, 2017
We can't ignore the fact that the leadership elected thus far are males! pic.twitter.com/ozer4AFcCW
I don't think so .After that what he tweeted earlier he must be busy sending out cvs— KagiXo (@iamKaylor) December 18, 2017
Cyril Ramaphosa and David Mabuza’s first meeting as president and deputy president of the ANC: #ANC54 pic.twitter.com/RfOFrqnOhs— Marida Fitzpatrick (@MaridaFitz) December 18, 2017
@MzwaneleManyi trying to recount results #ANC54 pic.twitter.com/hitPseIRix— lebohang (@kaygeematiko) December 18, 2017
#ANC54 all those who still have ANC t-shrts with JZ's head/face should be left in 2017. pic.twitter.com/SmtPo1jF14— Nkosikhona21 (@NkosikhonaMpan1) December 18, 2017
good luck to Cyril and his deputy David 😂 pic.twitter.com/m6IY4jCHRm— face up to your own problems (@TheGirlintheAvi) December 18, 2017
With such a divided Top 6, how do the ANC avoid fighting with themselves for the next 5 years?— Edward Kieswetter (@EdKieswetter) December 18, 2017
The tea is that Africans would rather settle for mediocre results than be led by women. #ANC54 pic.twitter.com/yCgjN5RHph— Oh okay ke (@sphatime) December 18, 2017
1) Congratulations to Ramaphosa. It is a split leadership team but maybe that is for the better. For those who worry about Ramaphosa being paralyzed, remember that he has both Mantashe and Mashatile, both of whom are politically astute. He has political support & should use it.— Adam Habib (@AdHabb) December 18, 2017
#ANC54 #ANCElectiveConference *DD Mabuza— Jane Sithole (@moloisrj) December 18, 2017
*Ace Magashule
*Jessie Duarte
👆👆👆
Njani😱 pic.twitter.com/mR65MfoFKi
The new ANC top 6:
- President: Cyril Ramaphosa
- Deputy president: David Mabuza
- National chairperson: Gwede Mantashe
- Secretary general: Ace Magashule
- Deputy secretary general: Jessie Duarte
- Treasurer general: Paul Mashatile
