Magashule and Mabuza represent ‘very opposite of where ANC needs to go’: analyst

Political analyst Mcebisi Ndletyana has slammed the election of Ace Magashule as the new secretary-general of the ANC.

Ndletyana said the election of Magashule as the new administrative head of the governing party did not augur well for its efforts to reclaim its credibility given his implication in allegations of state capture and the poor state of ANC branches in his home province of the Free State.

"At a party level you can't really have Ace Magashule as the SG. He's very hostile to the media because of all sorts of impropriety he's been accused of. The Free State ANC is pretty much in disarray because of that man.

"He's just been effectively found guilty for the second time by the courts of manipulating ANC processes. So if you say as the ANC we want to do things differently‚ Ace is not the guy to do it‚" said Ndletyana.