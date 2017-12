ANC Eastern Cape Chairperson Oscar Mabuyane has lauded the outcome of the ANC’s national conference‚ saying it will see the end of factionalism.

Cyril Ramaphosa was elected as ANC president‚ beating Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma by 179 votes on Monday night.

The rest of the party's top six leadership is made up of members from both camps.

“This is unity at its best. We are collapsing the slates‚” he told TimesLive.

Mabuyane said that the leadership brought together both factions in the ANC.

“This will collapse factionalism in how we elect leaders. We think we got a collective leadership that will take us to 2019 (general elections)‚” he said.