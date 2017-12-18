Politics

New ANC top six 'unity at its best'

18 December 2017 - 20:32 By Qaanitah Hunter
New members of the ANC Top 6, Deputy Secretary-General Jesse Duarte, Secretary-General Ace Magashuele, National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe, President Cyril Ramaphosa, Deputy President David Mabuza, and Treasure General Paul Mashatile, hold hands after they were announced at the 54th ANC Elective Conference in Nasrec on 18 December 2017.
New members of the ANC Top 6, Deputy Secretary-General Jesse Duarte, Secretary-General Ace Magashuele, National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe, President Cyril Ramaphosa, Deputy President David Mabuza, and Treasure General Paul Mashatile, hold hands after they were announced at the 54th ANC Elective Conference in Nasrec on 18 December 2017.
Image: Masi Losi

ANC Eastern Cape Chairperson Oscar Mabuyane has lauded the outcome of the ANC’s national conference‚ saying it will see the end of factionalism.

Cyril Ramaphosa was elected as ANC president‚ beating Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma by 179 votes on Monday night.

The rest of the party's top six leadership is made up of members from both camps.

“This is unity at its best. We are collapsing the slates‚” he told TimesLive.

Mabuyane said that the leadership brought together both factions in the ANC.

“This will collapse factionalism in how we elect leaders. We think we got a collective leadership that will take us to 2019 (general elections)‚” he said.

The ANC's new top six leaders have been named at the party's elective conference in Nasrec, Johannesburg. Cyril Ramaphosa was named the new president of the party.

Mabuyane said that despite the top six being split equally between both sides‚ the group would work effectively together.

“There won’t be a disgruntled group as we leave this conference‚” he said.

Mabuyane said fact that losing candidates to accepted the outcome and embraced the new leadership showed “political maturity”.

Embattled ANC KwaZulu Natal Chairperson Sihle Zikalala took the mic in the plenary session to congratulate the new ANC leadership.

Meanwhile‚ leader of the ANC’s veterans league Snuki Zikalala expressed his joy shortly after the leadership was announced.

“Today the ANC won‚” he said to other veterans.

READ MORE

Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC presidential race

Cyril Ramaphosa is the new president of the African National Congress (ANC), it was announced on Monday.
ANC Conference 2017
23 hours ago

Be firm on radical economical transformation: Cosatu to ANC

Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini has urged the ANC to be firm on the demand for radical economic transformation.
Politics
1 day ago

WATCH LIVE | ANC announces results of leadership vote

The African National Congress is announcing the results of the vote for the top six leadership of the party.
ANC Conference 2017
1 day ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Oliver Tambo ‘turning in his grave’‚ says Women’s League Politics
  2. ‘Patriarchy has once again reared its ugly head’ - Bathabile Dlamini Politics
  3. Ramaphosa's first test is... Politics
  4. Zuma’s fee-free education does not tackle Fees Must Fall Politics
  5. ANC Women's League troubled by male-dominated top six Politics

Latest Videos

New ANC top six announced #ANC54
The moment Cyril Ramaphosa won the ANC presidential race
X