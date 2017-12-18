If many of the street vendors outside the ANC national conference at Nasrec had their way‚ ANC deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa would succeed Jacob Zuma as party president.

Ramaphosa appeared to be more popular than his rival Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma when TimesLIVE spoke to traders selling goods outside the conference venue at the ANC's 54th national conference‚ south of Johannesburg.

A 13-year old street vendor did not mince his words when approached for comment about his preference for a new leader - he was looking forward to a Ramaphosa presidency.

The ANC was due to announce its election results late on Monday after conference delegates voted for new leaders earlier in the day and on Sunday.

The teen vendor‚ from Diepkloof‚ was one of hundreds of hawkers outside the Nasrec Expo Centre‚ selling ANC regalia‚ refreshments and food.

“I want Mr Ramaphosa to win‚” he said.

Asked why he preferred Ramaphosa over Dlamini-Zuma he chuckled: “I do not know why‚ but I want him to win‚ so he can be the country's president.”

Another street trader‚ Anna Majoro‚ who was busy dishing up pap for a queue of customers‚ said that she would have preferred Dlamini-Zuma but because she was “too attached” to Zuma‚ she would vote for Ramaphosa.