After a long day waiting to find out who would be the ANC’s top six leaders‚ members of the ruling party took to Soweto to celebrate and some to drown their sorrows.

Some conference delegates chose to celebrate the victory of Cyril Ramaphosa over Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma just outside the Nasrec Expo Centre‚ where the conference took place. They parked their cars along the road and played music‚ dancing to struggle songs. On the side of the road were bottles of beer‚ sodas and spirits.

But others chose to go to nearby waterholes. The first stop was Moja Café in Orlando East in Soweto. Cars were parked on both sides of the road and the two marquees of the café were packed to capacity.

When TimesLIVE got inside‚ there was literally no space to even stand. Each table was marked with a bucket with ice and beer and hubbly bubbly. Smoke from the different flavours of tobacco filled the air as the DJ got patrons up on their feet with house grooves.

Only a few of the conference delegates were still in ANC regalia. Most of the patrons were considerably young.