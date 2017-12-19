Politics

IN PICTURES | Smiles, tears and celebration as #ANC54 elect Top 6

There were tears, smiles and singing as Cyril Ramaphosa beat his rival Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma to become the new ANC president. Here are some of the best pictures from the night

19 December 2017 - 09:35 By Times LIVE
Cyril Ramaphosa hugs Dr Nkosazana Dlaminiu Zuma after he won the ANC Presidential race during the 54th ANC Elective Conference in Nasrec.
Image: Masi Losi
Cyril Ramaphosa making an animated face for a selfie while waiting to hear if he's the new president of the ANC at the party 54th Elective Conference in Johannesburg.
Image: Alon Skuy
An emotional Cyril Ramaphosa closes his eyes after being announced as the new ANC President during the 54th ANC National Elective Conference held at Nasrec.
Image: Masi Losi

Cyril Ramaphosa and Jacob Zuma walk towards each other for a handshake at the ANC's 54th Elective Conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg on the 18 December 2017.
Image: Alon Skuy

The outgoing president of the party Jacob Zuma sits with Cyril Ramaphosa before the announcement that Ramaphosa is the new president of the ANC at the party 54th Elective Conference.
Image: Alon Skuy
ANCYL President Collen Maine, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Jacob Zuma at the ANC Elective Conference in Nasrec.
Image: Alon Skuy

Baleka Mbete and Jessie Duarte embrace each before the announcement of who the Top 6 of the ANC are at the party's 54th Elective Conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg.
Image: Alon Skuy
Jacob Zuma, Cosatu president Sdumo Dlamini and Cyril Ramaphosa share a joke before the outgoing NEC is dissolved at the 54th ANC Elective Conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg on 18 December 2017.
Image: Alon Skuy
A victorious Cyril Ramaphosa is ushered onto the stage by an excited delegate after winning the ANC presidency at the party's 54th Elective Conference in Johannesburg on 18 December 2017.
Image: Alaister Russell
Cyril Ramaphosa supporters celebrate after he was announced as the new ANC President during the 54th ANC National Elective Conference held at Nasrec.
Image: Masi Losi

Delegates react after the announcement of the new ANC president during the 54th ANC National Elective Conference held at Nasrec.
Image: Masi Losi
Cyril Ramaphosa's supporters celebrate upon hearing that he has won the vote for ANC president at the party's Elective Conference held at Nasrec Johannesburg on 18 December 2017.
Image: Alaister Russell
New ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa hugs his opponent, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, as she conceded the race on Monday evening. Ramaphosa won by 179 votes more than Dlamini-Zuma, who had received 2,440 votes. Mpumalanga Premier David Mabuza won the deputy presidency of the party. Former ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe will remain in the top six after he won the position of national chairperson, while Ace Magashule is the new secretary-general of the party.
Image: Alon Skuy
New members of the ANC Top 6, Deputy Secretary-General Jesse Duarte, Secretary-General Ace Magashuele, National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe, President Cyril Ramaphosa, Deputy President David Mabuza, and Treasure General Paul Mashatile, hold hands after they were announced at the 54th ANC Elective Conference in Nasrec on 18 December 2017.
Image: Masi Losi

ANC Conference 2017

