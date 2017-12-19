IN PICTURES | Smiles, tears and celebration as #ANC54 elect Top 6

New ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa hugs his opponent, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, as she conceded the race on Monday evening. Ramaphosa won by 179 votes more than Dlamini-Zuma, who had received 2,440 votes. Mpumalanga Premier David Mabuza won the deputy presidency of the party. Former ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe will remain in the top six after he won the position of national chairperson, while Ace Magashule is the new secretary-general of the party.

Image: Alon Skuy