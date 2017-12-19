The ANC Women’s League says it is disappointed by the lack of significant female representation in the ANC top six leadership‚ describing it as a regression for the emancipation of women.

The party announced its new leadership on Monday‚ invoking an emotive response from the league‚ which had thrown its weight behind Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma‚ whom it hoped would make history by becoming the first woman to lead the 105-year old party.

The league’s president‚ Bathabile Dlamini‚ said late ANC leader Oliver Tambo was “turning in his grave”‚ as he had championed the equal representation of women in ANC leadership structures.

She was briefing journalists at the national conference on Tuesday when she lashed out at what she said was patriarchal bias that saw men who were on Dlamini-Zuma’s slate rise to power as she lost to Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“This is an attack on women struggles. We have been dealt a blow and want to call on all women to stand together‚” said Bathabile.