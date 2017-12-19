Politics

‘Patriarchy has once again reared its ugly head’ - Bathabile Dlamini

19 December 2017 - 13:33 By Olebogeng Molatlhwa
Leader of the African National Congress Women's League, Bathabile Dlamini, sits with Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Minister Nomvula Mokonyane at the ANC 54th national conference.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

The ANC Women's League says the ruling party has "regressed" on the issue of gender parity.

This follows the election of only one woman - Jessie Duarte – among the party's Top six.

League president Bathabile Dlamini said the organisation "cannot be proud of this outcome"‚ adding that the ANC has failed the women of South Africa.

"The ANC has got to take a decision about how women are going to be affirmed. The ANC has indeed regressed on the issue of women. We cannot be proud of this outcome [because] patriarchy has once again reared its ugly head‚" said Dlamini.

To emphasise the league's displeasure with the dominance of men in the party‚ Dlamini said deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte would not have made it had she competed against a man.

"Comrade Jessie was able to make it because she stood against another woman. If she had stood against a man‚ she would have been thrown under the bus."

ANC Conference 2017

