Mchunu‚ who was on Monday beaten by Free State premier Ace Magashule for the position of ANC secretary general.

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu tweeted on Tuesday morning that it has been discovered that 68 votes for Mchunu were not counted. The votes not counted are allegedly for the South Coast and Far North region in KwaZulu-Natal and one region region in Limpopo.

Mthembu said when the votes are recounted‚ the tally for Mchunu would change drastically and positively.

The ANC has called an urgent steering committee meeting to deal with the matter.

The new ANC top six is split between the Cyril Ramaphosa and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma camps. If the recount is allowed‚ it would be a blow to the latter camp‚ as it will leave the top six dominated by the Ramaphosa faction.

- SowetanLIVE