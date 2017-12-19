Politics

Ramaphosa backer Mchunu seeks vote recount

19 December 2017 - 11:07 By Ngwako Modjadji And Qaanitah Hunter
Newly elected ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulates Ace Magashule after he was elected General Secretary at the 54th ANC Electve Conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg.
Newly elected ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa congratulates Ace Magashule after he was elected General Secretary at the 54th ANC Electve Conference at Nasrec, Johannesburg.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

Mchunu‚ who was on Monday beaten by Free State premier Ace Magashule for the position of ANC secretary general.

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu tweeted on Tuesday morning that it has been discovered that 68 votes for Mchunu were not counted. The votes not counted are allegedly for the South Coast and Far North region in KwaZulu-Natal and one region region in Limpopo.

Mthembu said when the votes are recounted‚ the tally for Mchunu would change drastically and positively.

The ANC has called an urgent steering committee meeting to deal with the matter.

The new ANC top six is split between the Cyril Ramaphosa and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma camps. If the recount is allowed‚ it would be a blow to the latter camp‚ as it will leave the top six dominated by the Ramaphosa faction.

- SowetanLIVE

READ MORE:

#ANC54 | Cyril supporters to challenge Magashule’s election

Supporters of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa are to raise alleged irregularities over the election of secretary-general Ace Magashule at the plenary ...
ANC Conference 2017
7 hours ago

ANC committee meets amid vote counting concerns - report

The steering committee of the ANC national conference is having an urgent meeting amid concerns over vote counting and the allocation of top six ...
ANC Conference 2017
7 hours ago

#ANC54: Trade unions, business welcome Ramaphosa's victory

Business and trade unions are cautiously optimistic after Cyril Ramaphosa was elected the new president of the ANC on Monday night.
ANC Conference 2017
11 hours ago

Magashule and Mabuza represent ‘very opposite of where ANC needs to go’: analyst

Political analyst Mcebisi Ndletyana has slammed the election of Ace Magashule as the new secretary-general of the ANC.
Politics
20 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Oliver Tambo ‘turning in his grave’‚ says Women’s League Politics
  2. ‘Patriarchy has once again reared its ugly head’ - Bathabile Dlamini Politics
  3. Ramaphosa's first test is... Politics
  4. Zuma’s fee-free education does not tackle Fees Must Fall Politics
  5. ANC Women's League troubled by male-dominated top six Politics

Latest Videos

New ANC top six announced #ANC54
The moment Cyril Ramaphosa won the ANC presidential race
X