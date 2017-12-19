Politics

Ramaphosa's first test is...

19 December 2017 - 13:21 By Timeslive
Cyril Ramaphosa making an animated face for a selfie while waiting to hear if he's the new president of the ANC at the party 54th electoral conference.
Image: Alon Skuy

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) is cautiously optimistic at the election of Cyril Ramaphosa as the new president of the ANC‚ "as we believe he is more likely than any other candidate to tackle state capture‚ corruption and gross maladministration within government".

“Of all the contenders for the ANC leadership‚ it was Ramaphosa who appears most willing to acknowledge and tackle the corruption scourge that has cost our nation dearly...‚” says Wayne Duvenage‚ Outa’s CEO.

Ramaphosa’s win does not mean that the fight against corruption is over‚ however‚ the organisation said. It stated the ANC’s internal election battle showed that the party is still riven with factions.

“Ramaphosa’s first real test in the anti-corruption war will be the appointment of a National Director of Public Prosecutions. This is an urgent and crucial matter and will give a clear indication of Ramaphosa’s ability and willingness to clean up‚” said Duvenage.

Earlier this month‚ the high court in Pretoria court declared as invalid the termination of the appointment of Mxolisi Nxasana as National Director of Public Prosecutions. It also set aside the appointment of Nxasana’s successor Shaun Abrahams. The court ordered that the country's Deputy President‚ Ramaphosa‚ should appoint a new NDPP within 60 days.

ANC Conference 2017

