Politics

ANC wants Zuma to be answerable to Luthuli House

20 December 2017 - 16:21 By Qaanitah Hunter
The outgoing president of the party Jacob Zuma sits with Cyril Ramaphosa before the announcement that Ramaphosa is the new president of the ANC at the party 54th electoral conference.
The outgoing president of the party Jacob Zuma sits with Cyril Ramaphosa before the announcement that Ramaphosa is the new president of the ANC at the party 54th electoral conference.
Image: Alon Skuy

The ANC’s national conference wants President Jacob Zuma as head of state to be answerable to Luthuli House now that he is no longer at the helm of the party.

Following commissions on organisational renewal‚ the ANC resolved that power must now be vested in the ANC presidency at Luthuli House and not in the state at the Union Buildings.

This means Zuma would have to take instructions from Cyril Ramaphosa, who is his deputy in the state and the newly elected ANC president.

The report back on this commission was led by Febe Potgieter.

The plenary heard that the incoming ANC’s national executive committee would have to “manage two centres of power” now that the head of the party is not the president of the state.

What the ANC needs is a priest‚ an undertaker and a headstone

There’s still a whole lot we don’t know. The whereabouts of those 68 votes‚ for example‚ and whether Cyril Ramaphosa will spend the next five years ...
Ideas
6 hours ago

The plenary also heard that that the ANC Youth League should not elect old leaders and that it should reconsider its age limit of 35.

The league should consider its cut-off age to be in line “with its youthful constituencies”.

The organisation is often criticised for having leaders that are not considered youths – its president‚ Collen Maine‚ is far above the cut-off age limit.

There has been a suggestion that the ANC have a council of elders to guide its new leadership but, lacking agreement, that matter was deferred to discuss later.

ANC delegates have supported the need for a social media policy to govern what party members and leaders say on social media.

Potgieter also told the commission that most delegates supported a proposal by the ANC Veterans' League that the integrity commission of the party must have more teeth.

Ramaphosa due to give his first speech as ANC president

Newly elected ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Wednesday expected to deliver his first official address as the party's leader when he closes the ...
Politics
8 hours ago

Investors fear market euphoria over Ramaphosa victory is overdone

Businessman Cyril Ramaphosa, the new leader of the ANC, needs to fix a sluggish economy and a deeply divided society. Market euphoria after his ...
Business
9 hours ago

LIVE | #ANC54: Those missing votes and NEC lists

Follow the ANC 54th national conference as it prepares to elect a new president. Powered by writers from Sunday Times, TimesLIVE and BusinessLIVE, ...
ANC Conference 2017
10 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. ANC delegates slam easy access to blue lights and military uniforms ANC Conference 2017
  2. ANC resolves to take away rural land custodianship from chiefs ANC Conference 2017
  3. ANC wants measures to tackle patriarchy within its ranks ANC Conference 2017
  4. ANC calls on Zuma to comply with Public Protector recommendation Politics
  5. WATCH | Ramaphosa pleads with ANC members not to go to court over votes Politics

Latest Videos

Zodwa challenges DJ Tira to dance off
New ANC top six announced #ANC54
X