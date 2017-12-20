ANC wants Zuma to be answerable to Luthuli House
The ANC’s national conference wants President Jacob Zuma as head of state to be answerable to Luthuli House now that he is no longer at the helm of the party.
Following commissions on organisational renewal‚ the ANC resolved that power must now be vested in the ANC presidency at Luthuli House and not in the state at the Union Buildings.
This means Zuma would have to take instructions from Cyril Ramaphosa, who is his deputy in the state and the newly elected ANC president.
The report back on this commission was led by Febe Potgieter.
The plenary heard that the incoming ANC’s national executive committee would have to “manage two centres of power” now that the head of the party is not the president of the state.
The plenary also heard that that the ANC Youth League should not elect old leaders and that it should reconsider its age limit of 35.
The league should consider its cut-off age to be in line “with its youthful constituencies”.
The organisation is often criticised for having leaders that are not considered youths – its president‚ Collen Maine‚ is far above the cut-off age limit.
There has been a suggestion that the ANC have a council of elders to guide its new leadership but, lacking agreement, that matter was deferred to discuss later.
ANC delegates have supported the need for a social media policy to govern what party members and leaders say on social media.
Potgieter also told the commission that most delegates supported a proposal by the ANC Veterans' League that the integrity commission of the party must have more teeth.
