ANC wants Zuma to be answerable to Luthuli House

The ANC’s national conference wants President Jacob Zuma as head of state to be answerable to Luthuli House now that he is no longer at the helm of the party.

Following commissions on organisational renewal‚ the ANC resolved that power must now be vested in the ANC presidency at Luthuli House and not in the state at the Union Buildings.

This means Zuma would have to take instructions from Cyril Ramaphosa, who is his deputy in the state and the newly elected ANC president.

The report back on this commission was led by Febe Potgieter.

The plenary heard that the incoming ANC’s national executive committee would have to “manage two centres of power” now that the head of the party is not the president of the state.