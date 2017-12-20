Politics

DA accuses SARS of 'intimidation tactics'

20 December 2017 - 11:47 By Linda Ensor
Tom Moyane.
Tom Moyane.
Image: Esa Alexander

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has accused the commissioner of the South African Revenue Service of engaging in intimidation tactics by launching legal action against the author of The President's Keepers.

Commissioner Tom Moyane is seeking a declaratory order that author Jacques Pauw contravened the Tax Administration Act by publishing details of the tax affairs of President Jacob Zuma in his book. The application is expected to be heard early next year.

DA deputy finance spokesman Alf Lees said the court action was without merit.

"Moyane is once again trying to execute the messenger instead of dealing with the substance of the revelations contained in The President's Keepers‚" he said.

Lees said the old tactic of hiding behind taxpayer confidentiality had been replaced with one of intimidation to silence embarrassing revelations.

"The SARS court application‚ under the hand of Tom Moyane‚ is clearly intended to intimidate any other South Africans from exposing matters of public interest‚" Lees said.

"There is nothing confidential about the massive R145.2m estimate of taxable fringe benefit that accrued to President Jacob Zuma when the state rebuilt his Nkandla residence.

"Unless SARS deals with this revelation‚ as well as the many other revelations‚ publicly and transparently‚ the reputation of senior SARS executives and consequently SARS itself will not be restored. This reputational damage will continue to have a negative impact on taxpayer morality and the consequent resistance of taxpayers to pay taxes due."

READ MORE

SARS takes Jacques Pauw to court

The South African Revenue Service has followed through on threats to take legal action against the author of The President’s Keeper’s‚ Jacques Pauw.
News
22 hours ago

Moyane trying to 'intimidate' parly committee: DA

South African Revenue Service (SARS) commissioner Tom Moyane has been accused of trying to intimidate the parliamentary committee on finance by ...
Politics
6 days ago

CCMA rules against former SARS spokesperson Adrian Lackay

Former SARS spokesperson Adrian Lackay has lost his application at the Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) to change his ...
News
11 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. 'We give up on this ANC fiasco‚' says analyst Politics
  2. DA accuses SARS of 'intimidation tactics' Politics
  3. Ramaphosa due to give his first speech as ANC president Politics
  4. LIVE | #ANC54: Those missing votes and NEC lists ANC Conference 2017
  5. Zuma should not spend another day as president: ANC veteran Politics

Latest Videos

Zodwa challenges DJ Tira to dance off
New ANC top six announced #ANC54
X