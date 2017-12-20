Government given until 2019 to transform telecommunications

The African National Congress (ANC) conference has given government until June 2019 to complete the migration from analogue to digital broadcast technology.

Government has already missed the initial deadline, as determined by the International Telecommunication Union, which was June 2015. This was due to a legal wrangle between government and broadcasters and government over whether the digital signal should be encrypted or not.

"Conference has directed government that the latest time that they give to government to migrate fully and not partially, from analogue to digital, is June 2019 [and] there will be no extension. The NEC subcommittee has been tasked with overseeing all this path to this migration," said Jackson Mthembu, the chairperson of the ANC NEC subcommittee on media and communications.