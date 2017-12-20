Politics

WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa delivers his first speech as ANC president

20 December 2017 - 23:47 By Timeslive

Watch Cyril Ramaphosa's first speech as ANC president, which will be delivered at the end of the ANC's 54th National Elective Conference being held at Nasrec in Johannesburg.

Ramaphosa is likely to use his first speech as the governing party's leader to call for unity within the ANC following a divisive leadership battle that drove relations with alliance partners SACP and Cosatu to an all-time low.

Ramaphosa emerged as the party's new president on Monday after defeating ANC MP Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

The newly elected National Executive Committee of the ANC‚ its highest decision-making body between conferences‚ is also due to be announced.

OR LISTEN TO THE FULL AUDIO HERE:

