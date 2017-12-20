Politics

'We give up on this ANC fiasco‚' says analyst

20 December 2017 - 12:54 By Timeslive
Ace Magashule is led to the stage after announced as the new ANC Secretary General during the 54th ANC National Elective Conference held at Nasrec on 18 December 2018.
Image: MASI LOSI

For the past few days‚ Khaya Sithole has been eloquently sharing his political wisdom on the ANC national conference on news channel eNCA.

But on Wednesday, even he threw his hands up as the drama around the election of party secretary general dragged on for another frustrating day.

"It's official people. We have given up trying to make sense of this election fiasco‚" Sithole said.

Free State leader Ace Magashule beat Senzo Mchunu for the key post‚ according to election results released on Monday.

It later emerged there was a dispute over 68 votes that had gone missing‚ raising the spectre of legal action. Other reports suggested that the steering committee of the conference had resolved the standoff.

By midday on Wednesday‚ it had become increasingly difficult to make head or tail of the conflicting reports – even for astute analysts.

