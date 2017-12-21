Politics

#ANC54: These are the 80 members elected to the NEC

21 December 2017 - 06:30 By TimesLIVE
Cyril Ramaphosa shakes hands with new national chairperson Gwede Mantashe before delivering his closing address during the 54th ANC elective conference on Wednesday night.
Image: Masi Losi

The newly elected national executive committee (NEC) of the ANC was announced at the close of the 54th national elective conference on Thursday morning.

The announcement, which was delayed on Wednesday, took place after Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his first speech as ANC president. He emerged as the party's new president on Monday after defeating ANC MP Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Here is the list of the ANC members elected to the NEC, the party's highest decision-making body between conferences:

1. Zweli Mkhize

2. Lindiwe Zulu

3. Regina Mohaule

4. David Masondo

5. Malusi Gigaba

6. Ronald Lamola

7. Violet Siwela

8. Zizi Kodwa

9. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

10. Obed Bapela

11. Tito Mboweni

12. Lindiwe Sisulu

13. Bheki Cele

14. Fikile Mbalula

15. Thoko Didiza

16. Sdumo Dlamini

17. Bathabile Dlamini

18. Senzo Mchunu

19. Pravin Gordhan

20. Naledi Pandor

21. Alvin Botes

22. Zingiswa Losi

23. Jackson Mthembu

24. Phumulo Masualle

25. Pule Mabe

26. Sifiso Buthelezi

27. Mduduzi Manana

28. Aaron Motsoaledi

29. Thandi Modise

30. Bongani Bongo

31. Enoch Godongwana

32. Nomvula Mokonyane

33. Baleka Mbete

34. Derek Hanekom

35. Mondli Gungubele

36. Jeff Radebe

37. Edna Molewa

38. Collen Maine

39. Nathi Mthethwa

40. Tina Joemat-Pettersson

41. Nkenke Kekana

42. Maite Nkoana-Mashabane

43. Angie Motshekga

44. David Mahlobo

45. Ruth Bhengu

46. Mosebenzi Zwane

47. Pinky Kekana

48. Nocawe Mafu

49. Joe Maswanganyi

50. Tony Yengeni

51. Joel Netshitenzhe

52. Dakota Lekgoete

53. Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula

54. Noxolo Kiviet

55. Ngoako Ramatlhodi

56. Mathole Motshekga

57. Sibongile Besani

58. Dikeledi Magadzi

59. Thabang Makwetla

60. Siyabonga Cwele

61. Barbara Creecy

62. Mildred Oliphant

63. Mmamoloko "Nkhensani" Kubayi

64. Tandi Mahambehlala

65. Nokuzola Capa

66. Susan Shabangu

67. Pinky Moloi

68. Beauty Dlulane

69. Pamela Tshwete

70. Thokozile Xasa

71. Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba

72. Nomaindia Mfeketo

73. Hlengiwe Mkhize

74. Pemmy Majodina

75. Faith Muthambi

76. Rejoice Mabudafhasi

77. Candith Mashego

78. Cindy Tshikunga

79. Gwen Ramokgopa

80. Sylvia Lucas

