#ANC54: These are the 80 members elected to the NEC
The newly elected national executive committee (NEC) of the ANC was announced at the close of the 54th national elective conference on Thursday morning.
The announcement, which was delayed on Wednesday, took place after Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his first speech as ANC president. He emerged as the party's new president on Monday after defeating ANC MP Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.
Here is the list of the ANC members elected to the NEC, the party's highest decision-making body between conferences:
1. Zweli Mkhize
2. Lindiwe Zulu
3. Regina Mohaule
4. David Masondo
5. Malusi Gigaba
6. Ronald Lamola
7. Violet Siwela
8. Zizi Kodwa
9. Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
10. Obed Bapela
11. Tito Mboweni
12. Lindiwe Sisulu
13. Bheki Cele
14. Fikile Mbalula
15. Thoko Didiza
16. Sdumo Dlamini
17. Bathabile Dlamini
18. Senzo Mchunu
19. Pravin Gordhan
20. Naledi Pandor
21. Alvin Botes
22. Zingiswa Losi
23. Jackson Mthembu
24. Phumulo Masualle
25. Pule Mabe
26. Sifiso Buthelezi
27. Mduduzi Manana
28. Aaron Motsoaledi
29. Thandi Modise
30. Bongani Bongo
31. Enoch Godongwana
32. Nomvula Mokonyane
33. Baleka Mbete
34. Derek Hanekom
35. Mondli Gungubele
36. Jeff Radebe
37. Edna Molewa
38. Collen Maine
39. Nathi Mthethwa
40. Tina Joemat-Pettersson
41. Nkenke Kekana
42. Maite Nkoana-Mashabane
43. Angie Motshekga
44. David Mahlobo
45. Ruth Bhengu
46. Mosebenzi Zwane
47. Pinky Kekana
48. Nocawe Mafu
49. Joe Maswanganyi
50. Tony Yengeni
51. Joel Netshitenzhe
52. Dakota Lekgoete
53. Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula
54. Noxolo Kiviet
55. Ngoako Ramatlhodi
56. Mathole Motshekga
57. Sibongile Besani
58. Dikeledi Magadzi
59. Thabang Makwetla
60. Siyabonga Cwele
61. Barbara Creecy
62. Mildred Oliphant
63. Mmamoloko "Nkhensani" Kubayi
64. Tandi Mahambehlala
65. Nokuzola Capa
66. Susan Shabangu
67. Pinky Moloi
68. Beauty Dlulane
69. Pamela Tshwete
70. Thokozile Xasa
71. Dipuo Letsatsi-Duba
72. Nomaindia Mfeketo
73. Hlengiwe Mkhize
74. Pemmy Majodina
75. Faith Muthambi
76. Rejoice Mabudafhasi
77. Candith Mashego
78. Cindy Tshikunga
79. Gwen Ramokgopa
80. Sylvia Lucas
