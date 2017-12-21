The South African Jewish Board of Deputies (SAJBD) and the South African Zionist Federation (SAZF) has condemned the ANC’s resolution to downgrade the status of its Israel embassy.

The resolution was taken at the ANC’s 54th national conference on Wednesday. The decision followed a recent announcement by US President Donald Trump that his country would formally recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel‚ drawing widespread criticism.

“We question the motives behind this discriminatory decision that would effectively prevent South Africa from playing any mediatory role in bringing about peace or dialogue between Israel and Palestine‚” the SAJBD and SAZF said in a statement.

“This downgrade will do nothing for the Palestinian people‚ and have a detrimental effect on South Africans. We further question the motives of organisations and individuals who have managed to ‘capture’ the ANC’s international relations agenda‚ including the BDS.”