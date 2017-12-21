Politics

WATCH | Top 5 quotes from Cyril Ramaphosa's closing address

21 December 2017 - 08:42 By Timeslive

The ANC's president, Cyril Ramaphosa, closed the party's 54th national conference on Wednesday, at Nasrec.

Cyril Ramaphosa’s first speech as ANC president at the close of the ANC's 54th national elective conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg on Wednesday night, took a strong stance on corruption and the issue of land reform and redistribution.

Ramaphosa said that the people of South African wanted action and not words and would judge the success of the conference on what happened after.

Here are the top five quotes from Ramaphosa’s closing address.

READ MORE:

IN FULL | Cyril Ramaphosa's first speech as ANC president

Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his first speech as ANC president at the close of the ANC's 54th National Elective Conference at Nasrec in Johannesburg. ...
Politics
8 hours ago

ANC instructs government to start nationalising Reserve Bank

The ANC has instructed government to begin the process of nationalising the South African Reserve Bank.
Business
13 hours ago

ANC conference wants swift implementation of free education

The ANC elective conference has called on government to “speedily” implement the decision by President Jacob Zuma to provide free higher education ...
ANC Conference 2017
13 hours ago

ANC resolves to take away rural land custodianship from chiefs

South Africans living on communal land under the custodianship of traditional leaders are set to gain full control and ownership of 13 percent of ...
ANC Conference 2017
14 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa fails to secure majority control of NEC Business
  2. WATCH | Top 5 quotes from Cyril Ramaphosa's closing address Politics
  3. Jewish organisations condemn ANC resolution on Israel Politics
  4. #ANC54: These are the 80 members elected to the NEC Politics
  5. IN FULL | Cyril Ramaphosa's first speech as ANC president Politics

Latest Videos

Top 5 quotes from Cyril Ramaphosa's closing address
Zodwa challenges DJ Tira to dance off
X