Open letter from Mandla Mandela to Comrade Cyril Ramaphosa

Dear Comrade President Cyril Ramaphosa‚

We write to congratulate you on your appointment as President of the African National Congress and affirm our support as the Royal House of Mandela (RHOM) for your leadership at a critical time in the life of our country and the world.

We do so not only because it is widely known that you were President Nelson Mandela's first choice to succeed him as leader of our movement but also because of your leadership qualities that have already restored a great deal of hope and optimism for ordinary South Africans and I dare say for the oppressed masses of the world.

South Africa's voice remains a great moral conscience and source of inspiration for millions around the world and especially in global multilateral forums. I recently returned from occupied Palestine and can convey to you the high regard and great respect in which our support for the Palestinian struggle is held. In Hebron we were flocked by young Palestinians on the streets elated at our presence and appreciative of our solidarity.