Politics

SA Communist Party mayor elected in Sasolburg

22 December 2017 - 14:39 By Timeslive
The new SACP Executive Mayor‚ Lindiwe Tshongwe, for the Metsimaholo Municipality in the Free State.
The new SACP Executive Mayor‚ Lindiwe Tshongwe, for the Metsimaholo Municipality in the Free State.
Image: Edgar Legoale via Twitter

The South African Communist Party on Friday welcomed the election of new SACP Executive Mayor‚ Lindiwe Tshongwe‚ and "new political leadership collective" for the Metsimaholo Municipality in the Free State.

The recent by-election followed the dissolution of the council in July after it failed to table a budget for the municipality for the 2017/18 financial year‚ which was due on 30 June.

The SACP contested the election under its own banner.

Alex Mohubetswane Mashilo‚ national spokesperson‚ said: "The SACP is pleased that following rigorous consensus seeking consultation and discussions‚ there was convergence‚ in the best interest of the working class and community‚ to build a stable and functional municipality".

"We call on the new leadership of the municipality to build a responsive‚ efficient and accountable municipality. We equally call on our communities to be active participants and contributors in building a Metsimaholo we want. The municipal leadership should strengthen and deepen ties with the community through ongoing democratic consensus-seeking consultation and delivery of services."

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Open letter from Mandla Mandela to Comrade Cyril Ramaphosa Politics
  2. SA Communist Party mayor elected in Sasolburg Politics
  3. Zuma seeks to appeal state capture ruling Politics
  4. ANC to meet lawyers over 'missing' votes ANC Conference 2017
  5. Tackle corruption before you change the constitution: DA Politics

Latest Videos

SA cops caught on camera 2017: The good, the bad and the slick dance moves
ICYMI: #ANC54 elective conference in 90 seconds
X