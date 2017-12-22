The South African Communist Party on Friday welcomed the election of new SACP Executive Mayor‚ Lindiwe Tshongwe‚ and "new political leadership collective" for the Metsimaholo Municipality in the Free State.

The recent by-election followed the dissolution of the council in July after it failed to table a budget for the municipality for the 2017/18 financial year‚ which was due on 30 June.

The SACP contested the election under its own banner.

Alex Mohubetswane Mashilo‚ national spokesperson‚ said: "The SACP is pleased that following rigorous consensus seeking consultation and discussions‚ there was convergence‚ in the best interest of the working class and community‚ to build a stable and functional municipality".

"We call on the new leadership of the municipality to build a responsive‚ efficient and accountable municipality. We equally call on our communities to be active participants and contributors in building a Metsimaholo we want. The municipal leadership should strengthen and deepen ties with the community through ongoing democratic consensus-seeking consultation and delivery of services."