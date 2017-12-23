Politics

Zuma’s appeal of court judgment ‘serious cause for concern’‚ says SACP

23 December 2017 - 15:48 By Timeslive
President Jacob Zuma.
President Jacob Zuma.
Image: REUTERS

The appeal by President Jacob Zuma against the North Gauteng High Court judgment ordering him to establish an independent judicial commission to investigate state capture should be viewed as a serious cause for concern‚ the South African Communist Party says.

It said the appeal would prove to be a waste of taxpayers' money and a further delaying tactic‚ particularly should it be dismissed.

“All Alliance partners‚ inclusive of the ANC‚ and therefore without exception‚ and a wide range of other deeply concerned South Africans welcomed the judgment and called on President Zuma to comply‚” the SACP said in a statement.

It noted that it was the first organisation to call for an independent judicial commission to investigate corporate state capture.

“Our support for the commission however goes beyond this historical fact and is a matter of fundamental principle.

South Africa needs to root out corruption in all its manifestation if it is to become a prosperous society underpinned by a fully developed democracy without the exploitation of public resources‚ national wealth and one person by another‚” the SACP said.

The ANC adopted a resolution at its recent national elective conference that a judicial commission of inquiry into state capture should be established immediately. 

READ MORE

ANC in secret talks on early Jacob Zuma exit

Defiance of party on state capture inquiry adds fuel to push for managed departure
News
1 day ago

How Ramaphosa plans to fix SA's beleaguered economy

After winning a bruising battle for control of the African National Congress (ANC), Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa now faces an even more daunting ...
Business
5 days ago

Rise or fall: SA at a crossroads as ANC decides

Outcome of elective conference will make or break our fortunes
Business
14 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. WATCH | Ramaphosa focuses on economic growth in Christmas message Politics
  2. Zuma’s appeal of court judgment ‘serious cause for concern’‚ says SACP Politics
  3. Open letter from Mandla Mandela to Comrade Cyril Ramaphosa Politics
  4. SA Communist Party mayor elected in Sasolburg Politics
  5. Zuma seeks to appeal state capture ruling Politics

Latest Videos

SA cops caught on camera 2017: The good, the bad and the slick dance moves
ICYMI: #ANC54 elective conference in 90 seconds
X