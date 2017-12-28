The Constitutional Court will rule on Friday on whether parliament must start proceedings to impeach President Jacob Zuma‚ EFF spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi confirmed to TimesLIVE.

In a court case in September‚ political parties the EFF‚ DA and UDM asked the court to step in and order the speaker of parliament‚ Baleka Mbete‚ to set up a committee to start impeachment proceedings against Zuma. This was because he violated the Constitution when spending taxpayers' money upgrading his private Nkandla home.

In court‚ advocate for the EFF Tembeka Ngcukaitobi argued that Mbete had failed in her parliamentary duty to scrutinise Zuma's conduct and that she also "frustrated" political parties' bids to do so.

The case centred around whether Mbete and members of parliament had followed all the rules and proceedings to make Zuma account for his violation of the Constitution. However‚ Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng told advocate Ngcukaitobi that the case was not about parliamentary procedures‚ but merely a bid to get rid of Zuma. "Your client (EFF) wants to have the president removed from office."