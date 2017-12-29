Almost two years after the Constitutional Court’s Nkandla judgment‚ SA’s apex court will rule on Friday on whether it will direct Parliament to conduct an investigation into President Jacob Zuma’s conduct in the matter.

It was on March 31 2016 that the court ruled that Zuma had not upheld‚ protected and defended the Constitution in the way he dealt with the public protector’s report on his Nkandla homestead.

Since then‚ it is argued‚ nothing has been done by the speaker of the National Assembly to initiate steps to hold Zuma to account‚ which has resulted in a court battle in front of the justices of the Constitutional Court.

The court will rule on Friday morning on this application brought by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)‚ the United Democratic Movement (UDM) and the Congress of the People (COPE) in 2017. The Democratic Alliance was later joined as an intervening party‚ while Corruption Watch was admitted as an amicus curiae.