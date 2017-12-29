Three political parties react to ConCourt’s Zuma judgment

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)‚ the United Democratic Movement (UDM) and the Congress of the People (Cope) had this to say about Friday’s Constitutional Court judgment on the failure by the National Assembly to hold President Jacob Zuma accountable

EFF secretary general Godrich Gardee

“The Economic Freedom Fighters welcomes the majority judgment of the Constitutional Court.

“We look forward to the National Assembly reconvening very soon to actually develop the necessary rules and hold the president accountable. He must come and give evidence similar to that of the SABC inquiry. We will be calling for witnesses.”

Gardee said “the constitutional delinquent Mr Zuma” would in no time be scrutinised.

“We need to be in Parliament in no less than 30 days before the State of the Nation Address of 2018.”

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa

“We welcome the judgment by the [Constitutional Court]. We have also taken note that there were divisions but at least the majority prevailed.

“It also proved that the views of the chief justice disagreeing with other judges are different from what we normally know that the principal has a last word in an institution. The majority judgment is well accepted.”

Congress of the People leader Mosiuoua Lekota

“We are thrilled that we have got the outcome that we got. We did expose the fact that President Zuma had violated the Constitution.

“What we have achieved today has been to expose the fact that the National Assembly led by the Speaker tried to collaborate with President Zuma by hiding and protecting him.

“Now the court found has that they … should have developed the procedure urgently to enable us to hold the president accountable. They have been instructed to go and develop a procedure to hold the president accountable by way of impeachment procedure.”