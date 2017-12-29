Politics

Zuma sends condolences on death of theatre producer John Ledwaba

29 December 2017 - 17:36 By Timeslive
President Jacob Zuma speaks at his Christmas party for children in Nkandla.
President Jacob Zuma speaks at his Christmas party for children in Nkandla.
Image: Jackie Clausen

President Jacob Zuma has expressed his condolences on the death of award-winning South African actor‚ playwright‚ director and theatre producer‚ John Ledwaba.

Details of Ledwaba’s death were not immediately available.

Ledwaba’s writing credits include Lona Basadi‚ Street Sisters‚ Black Dog – Injemyama‚ Township Boy and Jozi Jozi Guide. As a performer‚ he has graced stages in England‚ Sweden‚ Germany and Ireland to name but a few of the countries he performed in.

He was awarded the Standard Bank Young Artist Award in 1995.

“The theatre industry has suffered a great loss in the sad passing of Mr John Ledwaba. We wish to convey our heartfelt condolences to his family‚ friends and the whole theatre industry. May his soul rest in peace‚” said Zuma.

