Politics

Zuma: Radical socio-economic transformation government's focus in 2018

31 December 2017 - 10:34 By Nico Gous
President Jacob Zuma.
Image: Jackie Clausen

Radical socio-economic transformation will be government’s “main focus” in 2018.

“It will inform the delivery of our programmes‚” President Jacob Zuma said on Sunday in his New Year’s message published on the Presidency’s website.

He said government will continue to promote investments in energy‚ manufacturing‚ transport‚ telecommunications‚ water‚ tourism‚ mining and agriculture.

Zuma called 2017 a “turbulent” economic year‚ but is pleased the country emerged from a technical recession.

He called 2017 an otherwise “very eventful and productive year”.

He said improving the lives of South Africans‚ especially the poor and working class‚ by providing electricity‚ housing‚ roads‚ water‚ sanitation‚ healthcare‚ social grants and “accessible” education is one of government’s key priorities.

“We work to achieve the type of society that OR Tambo fought for.”

He said the government will continue to expand access to free education.

“We will continue to eliminate mud schools and inappropriate school structures‚ replacing them with state-of-the-art buildings‚ especially in rural areas and other neglected communities.”

Zuma wants free higher education for students from poor households at universities and colleges to be the “beginning of a skills revolution in our country‚ in pursuit of the radical socio-economic transformation programme”.

The centenary birthday celebrations of late President Nelson Mandela will be held in 2018.

“We should use the year to celebrate his contribution and promote unity and togetherness in our country‚” Zuma said.

“Where we disagree‚ let us do so with dignity and respect and promote unity and cohesion as we build our country together.”

