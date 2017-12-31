It has been a turbulent year in courts for President Jacob Zuma.

Three cases related either to his official functions as head of state or personal interests dealt the president a series of body blows during 2017.

The latest landed in the final weeks of the year when a full bench of the High Court in Pretoria ordered Zuma to pay legal costs from his own pocket.

Zuma wanted to review and set aside remedial action recommended by former public protector Thuli Madonsela in her report into complaints of alleged improper conduct by Zuma‚ some state functionaries and the Gupta family.

The full bench found that the remedial action taken by the Public Protector was lawful‚ appropriate‚ reasonable and rational.

Madonsela had recommended that Zuma appoint a commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture and that Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng should appoint the judge to head the inquiry.