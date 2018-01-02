Yet another ANC councillor has been killed in KwaZulu-Natal‚ this time in a brutal stabbing while he and has family were at the beach.

Njabulo “Jija” Dlamini‚ the Ward 2 councillor from the Jozini municipality in the far north of the province‚ was killed on January 1.

The ANC in KZN said Dlamini and his family were at the beach in Richards Bay “to celebrate the first day of the New Year”.

“It’s alleged that the man approached Cde Dlamini‚ asking him to step aside‚ when an argument broke out‚” said Nkosingiphile Mlambo‚ ANC Far North Regional Secretary.

He said that the details were not fully known‚ “but it appears that his attacker withdrew a knife and stabbed him before disappearing into the multitude of beachgoers”.

“The ANC is horrified of losing such a young activist loved by the community he served. His untimely passing will leave a void in the ranks of the ANC‚ the Alliance and the mass democratic movement in general‚ that will not be easy to fill‚” said Mlambo.

The party described Dlamini as an activist‚ a dedicated comrade and a young man from whom much was expected in the future.

“We calls on those who might have witnessed this brutal murder to provide police with necessary information that could assist in tracking down this vicious killer to be brought to book‚” the party said.