Communications minister ‘shocked’ at Derek Hanekom’s use of social media

02 January 2018 - 13:27 By Nico Gous
Mmamoloko Kubayi. File photo.
Image: Trevor Samson

Communications minister Mmamoloko Kubayi is “shocked” at former tourism minister Derek Hanekom’s use of social media to the “detriment” of the ANC.

“I'm shocked by your continued use of social media to the detriment of ANC Cde Derek‚” Kubayi tweeted on Monday.

This was in response to Hanekom tweeting: “Perhaps I am naive‚ but I am hoping that some sanity will prevail‚ and the sensible and honorable thing will be done before the 10th.”

Hanekom was referring to the first ANC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting that is happening on January 10 in East London. One of the subjects that could be debated is an early exit for President Jacob Zuma after Cyril Ramaphosa was recently elected as the new ANC president.

Kubayi-Ngubane replied: “Yhaa nhe.”

Hanekom then said: “The RSA Minister of Communication evidently agrees. That's good.”

Economic Freedom Fighters chairman Advocate Dali Mpofu jumped in and tweeted on Tuesday: “As Minister of Communications I trust you will not be SHOCKED (sic) if I tell you that Twitter is part of … errrrrrrr … social media. Yes?”

