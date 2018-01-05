“The quality of education in South Africa has hardly improved despite Basic Education Minister‚ Angie Motshekga‚ lauding the Matric 2017 achievement‚” Marchesi said in a statement.

“While the pass rate of 75.1% may seem satisfactory‚ she has not sufficiently addressed the ‘real’ pass rate – how many Grade 10s from two years ago have passed matric – and the unacceptably high figure of children who have dropped out of school.”

Marchesi said 41% of pupils who had enrolled in Grade 10 in 2015 did not make it to matric last year‚ meaning they were “dropping out or getting stuck in the system”. As a result their entry into tertiary education and the job market was delayed.

“The Minister however does not see this as a crisis and has refused our requests for an investigation into this high dropout rate‚” Marchesi said.

“The 2017 national matric pass rate for candidates who wrote the exams was 75.1%‚ while the ‘real’ pass rate – the number of Grade 10s from 2015 who passed matric 2017 – was only 37.3%. This is cause for serious concern‚ rather than celebration.”