ANC faction to boycott Cyril’s keynote speech

But outgoing provincial secretary Dakota Legoete has warned that members risk facing charges for calling for and acting on the boycott.

The anti-Ramaphosa group plans to keep tight control over branch executive committees (BECs), with the aim of using them as a springboard to flood the list of potential ANC MPs ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Sunday Times has seen a WhatsApp group message accusing Ramaphosa of targeting the North West ANC for not supporting his bid for the party hotseat. They further accuse him of planning to impose pro-business policies on the ANC.

