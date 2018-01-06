Horrific train accident a ‘painful’ start to the new year: Zuma

President Jacob Zuma has extended his “deepest condolences” to the families of those who died during the horrific collision between a passenger train and a truck near Kroonstad in the Free State on Thursday.

He also wished a speedy recovery to the survivors of the collision.

“We wish to express our deepest condolences to the families affected by this horrible incident. This is a painful start to the new year for the nation. It has caused great shock and distress.

"We appeal to all road users across the country to observe discipline‚ patience and be vigilant at all times as they travel back to their respective destinations over this holiday period. Such loss of life should be prevented by all road users by observing the rules of the road at all times‚” Zuma said.