Ramaphosa likely to call for state capture charges

Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce a special prosecution process on state capture independent of any commission of inquiry when he delivers his maiden January 8 statement as ANC president.

Insiders say Ramaphosa wants the ANC national executive committee to resolve on Wednesday that a special prosecutions team on state capture be established to commence work immediately.

The decision would then be announced by him when he delivers the ANC birthday message in East London this coming Saturday.