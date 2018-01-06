Politics

Ramaphosa likely to call for state capture charges

07 January 2018 - 00:00 By RANJENI MUNUSAMY
Ramaphosa is buoyed by a North Gauteng High Court decision to grant him the powers to appoint the National Director of Public Prosecution.
Image: Moeletsi Mabe

Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce a special prosecution process on state capture independent of any commission of inquiry when he delivers his maiden January 8 statement as ANC president.

Insiders say Ramaphosa wants the ANC national executive committee to resolve on Wednesday that a special prosecutions team on state capture be established to commence work immediately.

The decision would then be announced by him when he delivers the ANC birthday message in East London this coming Saturday.


Ramaphosa is buoyed by a North Gauteng High Court decision to grant him the powers to appoint the National Director of Public Prosecution after it nullified President Jacob Zuma's appointment of Shaun Abrahams to the position.

Ramaphosa and the rest of the ANC top six will be in KwaZulu-Natal today and tomorrow where they are expected to meet Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini and visit gravesites of former ANC presidents.

Insiders say the officials would meet today for the first time since they were elected last month where Zuma's possible resignation would be discussed.  Additional reporting by Mzilikazi wa Afrika, Nathi Olifant and Olebogeng Molatlhwa

