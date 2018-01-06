Politics

State capture is treason: Nzimande's blade is out for Zuma

06 January 2018 - 15:09 By Bruce Gorton
Blade Nzimande on 06 January 2018.
Blade Nzimande on 06 January 2018.
Image: SACP ‏ @SACP1921 via Twitter

Speaking at an event commemorating struggle hero Joe Slovo‚ SACP Secretary General Blade Nzimande stated that "corporate state capture is treason actually"‚ according to the SACP's Twitter feed.

Nzimande further said that the tripartite alliance should not blame the judiciary when it goes against the ruling alliance.

This stands in contrast to President Jacob Zuma's statement at the ANC's national conference‚ where he called for the party to expel members who take the mother body to court.

Zuma had a torrid 2017 in South Africa's courts‚ culminating in the Constitutional Court ruling that parliament had not properly held him to account after a 2016 ruling that found Zuma had failed to uphold‚ defend and respect the Constitution.

Nzimande also criticised Zuma for appealing the high court's ruling‚ also in December‚ stating that he must institute a judicial commission of inquiry within 30 days.

This judge heading this commission would be chosen by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng‚ rather than Zuma himself.

Zuma's free university promise may cause registration chaos

President Jacob Zuma’s move to scrap tuition fees for students from poor South African homes and freeze tariffs for those from working-class ...
Business
1 day ago

Zuma's bruising year in the courts

It has been a turbulent year in courts for President Jacob Zuma.
Politics
6 days ago

SA set to put the moves on the Guptas

Stalemate strategy backfires on tactician as team SA closes in
News
7 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. State capture is treason: Nzimande's blade is out for Zuma Politics
  2. Horrific train accident a ‘painful’ start to the new year: Zuma Politics
  3. De Lille calls in her lawyers over 'highly prejudicial' investigation report Politics
  4. De Lille faces fresh probe‚ two top Cape Town officials face disciplinary action Politics
  5. Disaster train accident could have been avoided: DA Politics

Latest Videos

Aftermath of Shosholoza Meyl train collision
‘We don’t intend to cause anarchy’: EFF student command
X