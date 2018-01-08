Parliamentary committee to discuss procedures for presidential impeachment

Parliament indicated Sunday it would this week deliberate procedures for presidential impeachment, as pressure mounts on embattled incumbent Jacob Zuma.

The move came just days after the Constitutional Court ruled that parliament had failed to hold Zuma accountable for using public money for private home upgrades.

Last month the court found the president guilty of violating his oath of office by refusing to pay back the cash and order the National Assembly to draw up procedures that could be used for his removal.

Parliament's subcommittee on reviewing procedures said it would convene Wednesday and Thursday "to deliberate on a draft procedure for implementing section 89(1) of the Constitution: Removal of President."